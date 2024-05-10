20. Heat and Temperature
Latent Heat & Phase Changes
12:32 minutes
Problem 19.25b
"(II) High-altitude mountain climbers do not eat snow, but always melt it first with a stove. To see why, calculate the energy absorbed from your body if you
(b) melt 1.0 kg of -15°C snow using a stove and drink the resulting 1.0 kg of water at 2°C, which your body has to warm to 37°C."
