18. Waves & Sound
Wave Intensity
3:35 minutes
Problem 15.75b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A bug on the surface of a pond is observed to move up and down a total vertical distance of 0.10 m, lowest to highest point, as a wave passes. (b) If the amplitude increases to 0.15 m, by what factor does the bug’s maximum kinetic energy change?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice