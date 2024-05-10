27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
Problem 26.22
[In these Problems neglect the internal resistance of a battery unless the Problem refers to it.]
(III) Two resistors when connected in series to a 120-V line use one-fourth the power that is used when they are connected in parallel. If one resistor is 4.3 kΩ, what is the resistance of the other?
