8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
Problem 6.61a
(II) Suppose the solid wheel of Fig. 11–42 has a mass of 260 g and rotates at 85 rad/s ; it has radius 6.0 cm and is mounted at the center of a horizontal thin axle 25 cm long. At what rate does the axle precess?
<IMAGE>
