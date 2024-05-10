20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
3:36 minutes
Problem 19.101
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A leaf of area 40cm² and mass 4.5 x 10⁻⁴ kg directly faces the Sun on a clear day. The leaf has an emissivity of 0.85 and a specific heat of 0.80 kcal/kg · K .
(c) Will the temperature rise continue for hours? Why or why not?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
17
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos