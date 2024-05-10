26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Parallel Plate Capacitors
Problem 24.19b
(III) Small distances can be measured using a capacitor whose plate separation 𝓍 is variable. Consider an air-filled parallel-plate capacitor with fixed plate area A = 25 mm² separated by a variable distance 𝓍. Assume this capacitor is attached to a capacitance-measuring instrument which can measure capacitance C in the range 1.0 pF to 1000.0 pF with an accuracy of ∆C = 0.1 pF .
(c) Determine the percent accuracy to which 𝓍ₘᵢₙ and 𝓍ₘₐₓ can be measured.
