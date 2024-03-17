11. Momentum & Impulse
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
5:23 minutes
Problem 9.83b
Textbook Question
You are the design engineer in charge of the crashworthiness of new automobile models. Cars are tested by smashing them into fixed, massive barriers at 45 km/h. A new model of mass 1500 kg takes 0.15 s from the time of impact until it is brought to rest.
(b) Calculate the average deceleration of the car in g’s.
