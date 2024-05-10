6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
A 1130-kg car is held in place by a light cable on a very smooth (frictionless) ramp (Fig. E5.8). The cable makes an angle of 31.0° above the surface of the ramp, and the ramp itself rises at 25.0° above the horizontal. (c) How hard does the surface of the ramp push on the car? <IMAGE>
