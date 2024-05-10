24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
"A point charge ( m = 1.5 gram) at the end of an insulating cord of length 55 cm is observed to be in equilibrium in a uniform horizontal electric field of 9500 N/C , when the pendulum’s position is as shown in Fig. 21–79, with the charge 12 cm above the lowest (vertical) position. If the field points to the right in Fig. 21–79, determine the magnitude and sign of the point charge.
<IMAGE>
