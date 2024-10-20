(II) Suppose an air-gap capacitor has circular plates of radius r = 2.5 cm and separation d = 1.6 mm. A 68.0-Hz emf, ε = ε₀ cos ωt, is applied to the capacitor. The maximum displacement current is 35 μA. Determine (c) the maximum value of dΦE/dt between the plates. Neglect fringing.