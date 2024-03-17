(II) A 0.735-kg block oscillates on the end of a spring whose spring constant is k = 41.0 N/m . The mass moves in a fluid which offers a resistive force F = ― bv, where b = 0.662 N • s/m .





(c) Write the displacement as a function of time if at t = 0, 𝓍 = 0, and at t = 1.00 s, 𝓍 = 0.120 m .