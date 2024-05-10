26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
8:59 minutes
Problem 24.25
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An air capacitor is made from two flat parallel plates 1.50 mm apart. The magnitude of charge on each plate is 0.0180 uC when the potential difference is 200 V. (a) What is the capacitance? (b) What is the area of each plate? (c) What maximum voltage can be applied without dielectric breakdown? (Dielectric breakdown for air occurs at an electric-field strength of 3.0x10^6 V/m.) (d) When the charge is 0.0180 uC, what total energy is stored?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos