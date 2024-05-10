24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
Problem 22.31b
"(II) Suppose the thick spherical shell of Problem 29 is a conductor. It carries a total net charge Q and at its center there is a point charge +q. What total charge is found on
(b) the outer surface of the shell?"
