Physics
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
Flying in the Wind
by Patrick Ford
1
52 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Relative Motion
by Professor Anderson
42 views
Hide transcripts
Anderson Video - Relative Motion Example
by Professor Anderson
41 views
Hide transcripts
Anderson Video - Boat Crossing River
by Professor Anderson
53 views
Hide transcripts
Intro to Relative Motion (Relative Velocity)
by Patrick Ford
1
127 views
Hide transcripts
Anderson Video - Swimming Across River
by Professor Anderson
19 views
Hide transcripts
Solving Relative Velocity Problems in 1D
by Patrick Ford
93 views
Hide transcripts
Flying in the Wind
by Patrick Ford
1
52 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.