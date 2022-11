Problem

A shuffleboard disk is accelerated at a constant rate from rest to 6.0 m/s over a 1.8 m distance by a player

using a cue. At this point the disk loses contact with the cue and slows at a constant rate of 2.5 m/s2 until it stops. (a) How much time elapses from when the disk begins to accelerate until it stops? (b) What total distance does the disk travel?