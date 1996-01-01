Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

An inductor, a capacitor, and a resistor are in series with an AC source. If the capacitor is 470 nF, the inductor is 24 mH, and the resistor is 800 Ω. what is the circuit’s resonant frequency?

