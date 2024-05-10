23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 20.57b
(III) A general theorem states that the amount of energy that becomes unavailable to do useful work in any process is equal to T_L∆S , where T_L is the lowest temperature available and ∆S is the total change in entropy during the process. Show that this is valid in the specific cases of:
(b) the free adiabatic expansion of an ideal gas;
