21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
Calculate the volume of 1.00 mol of liquid water at 20°C (at which its density is 998 kg/m^3 ), and compare that with the volume occupied by 1.00 mol of water at the critical point, which is 56 * 10^-6 m^3. Water has a molar mass of 18.0 g^mol
