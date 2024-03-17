17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
3:25 minutes
Problem 14.17b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A tuning fork oscillates at a frequency of 441 Hz and the tip of each prong moves 1.8 mm to either side of center. Calculate
(b) the maximum acceleration of the tip of a prong.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 18 videos