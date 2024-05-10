The Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous (NEAR) spacecraft, after traveling 2.1 billion km, orbited the asteroid Eros with an orbital radius of about 20 km. Eros is roughly 40km x 6km x 6km. Assume Eros has a density (mass/volume) of about 2.3 x 10³ kg/m³ .





(b) What would g be at the surface of a spherical Eros?