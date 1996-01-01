34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
Problem 33i
Light from a helium-neon laser (λ=633 nm) illuminates a circular aperture. It is noted that the diameter of the central maximum on a screen 50 cm behind the aperture matches the diameter of the geometric . What is the aperture's diameter (in mm)?
