Problem
If an object is placed within the focus of a diverging lens (it’s at a distance of less than the focal length), where will the image form? If so, does it form at a distance less than or greater than the focal length?
A
A real image is formed at a distance larger than f
B
A real image is formed at a distance less than f
C
A virtual image is formed at a distance larger than f
D
A virtual image is formed at a distance less than f