(III) On a level billiards table a cue ball, initially at rest at point O on the table, is struck so that it leaves the cue stick with a center-of-mass speed v₀ and ω₀ a “reverse” spin of angular speed (see Fig. 11–41). A kinetic friction force acts on the ball as it initially skids across the table.

(d) If ω₀ is 10% larger than ,w_C i.e.,ω₀ = 1.10w_C, determine the ball’s cm velocity v_CM when it starts to roll without slipping. [Hint: The ball possesses two types of angular momentum, the first due to the linear speed v_CM of its cm relative to point O, the second due to the spin at angular velocity ω about its own cm. The ball’s total L about O is the sum of these two angular momenta.]

<IMAGE>