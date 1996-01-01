Channels
10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
Problem
A spring of negligible mass has force constant k = 800 N/m. (a) How far must the spring be compressed for 1.20 J of potential energy to be stored in it?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
