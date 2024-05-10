8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
Problem 6.63
Binary star: Two equal-mass stars maintain a constant distance D apart (Fig. 6–34) of 8.0 x 10¹¹ m and revolve about a point midway between them at a rate of one revolution every 14.2 yr.
(b) What must be the mass m of each star?
<IMAGE>
