17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
Problem 14j
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A harmonic oscillator has angular frequency v and amplitude A. (a) What are the magnitudes of the displacement and velocity when the elastic potential energy is equal to the kinetic energy? (Assume that U = 0 at equilibrium.) (b) How often does this occur in each cycle? What is the time between occurrences? (c) At an instant when the displacement is equal to A/2, what fraction of the total energy of the system is kinetic and what fraction is potential?
