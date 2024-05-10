(II) A rectangular solid made of carbon has sides of lengths 1.0 cm, 2.0 cm, and 4.0 cm, lying along the x, y, and z axes, respectively (Fig. 25–36). Determine the resistance for current that passes through the solid in





(c) the z direction. (Assume the resistivity is ρ = 3.0 x 10⁻⁵ Ω•m) .

<IMAGE>