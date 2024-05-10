22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
9:40 minutes
Problem 19.91c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A scuba diver releases a 3.60-cm-diameter (spherical) bubble of air from a depth of 14.0 m. Assume the temperature is constant at 298 K, and that the air behaves as an ideal gas. (c) Apply the first law of thermodynamics to the bubble, and find the work done by the air in rising to the surface, the change in its internal energy, and the heat added or removed from the air in the bubble as it rises. Take the density of water to be 1000 kg/m³.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos