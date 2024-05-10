A scuba diver releases a 3.60-cm-diameter (spherical) bubble of air from a depth of 14.0 m. Assume the temperature is constant at 298 K, and that the air behaves as an ideal gas. (c) Apply the first law of thermodynamics to the bubble, and find the work done by the air in rising to the surface, the change in its internal energy, and the heat added or removed from the air in the bubble as it rises. Take the density of water to be 1000 kg/m³.