18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
4:07 minutes
Problem 15.81b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A transverse wave pulse travels to the right along a string with a speed v = 2.4 m/s . At t = 0 the shape of the pulse is given by the function
D = 4.0m³ / (x² + 2.0m²) ,
where D and x are in meters.
(b)Determine a formula for the wave pulse at any time t assuming the pulse is traveling to the left.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
17
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos