17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Pendulums
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mechanical seismograph, initially critically damped, measures ground vibrations using a spring system. After several years of operation, it is observed that the amplitude of the system's oscillations reduces to 7% of their initial value after 4 cycles following a disturbance. Estimate the new damping constant (in percent) with respect to the original one of the spring system.
