18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Engineers are installing a siren atop a tower. For testing they let it emit a sound of frequency 1200 Hz. The wind velocity is 10 m/s heading south. What will be the perceived frequency for observers located east of the siren?
