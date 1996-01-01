25. Electric Potential
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the expression for the electric potential V at position x in a certain region of space, where the electric field is given by Ex = 3500x V/m. Consider a reference point at x = 0 where the electric potential is 1.5 V.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
V = 500[(1.5 - x2) V + 1.5 V
B
V = -500[1.5 - x2 V - 1.5 V
C
V = -1750[x2] V + 1.5 V
D
V = 3500x2 V - 1.5 V