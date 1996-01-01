32. Electromagnetic Waves
32. Electromagnetic Waves Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electromagnetic wave exhibits a magnetic field that can be described by the equation By = (2.00 nT) sin[(0.80×106)x - ωt], where x indicates the position in meters, and t is the time in seconds. Determine the wavelength of the electromagnetic wave.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.52 nm
B
7.85 µm
C
5.49 µm
D
9.91 nm