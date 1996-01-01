31. Alternating Current
RMS Current and Voltage
31. Alternating Current RMS Current and Voltage
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An extension cord is to be used with a portable electric fan heater. The manufacturers warn against using extension cords. However, if one must be used, they recommend the current should never exceed 3.20 A. Determine the maximum root-mean-square current that can be safely passed through the extension chord.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.45 A
B
4.46 A
C
6.81 A
D
2.26 A