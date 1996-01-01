25. Electric Potential
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
A charged plastic rod of length L has a linear charge density given by λ(x) = λ 0(1-x/L) along its length, where x is measured from one end of the rod. Determine the electric potential at a point P located on the axis at a distance 10L from the center of the rod.
