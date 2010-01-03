25. Electric Potential
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
James is experimenting with a spherical Tesla coil in his garage. The coil has a diameter of 24 cm and is charged to 400,000 V. What is the electric field strength just outside the surface of the coil?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.3 × 107 V/m
B
2.3 × 107 V/m
C
3.4 × 107 V/m
D
4.0 × 107 V/m