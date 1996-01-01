13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A triangle houses three spheres (point masses), as shown below. The spheres are linked using bars of negligible mass. Determine the moment of inertia for the system of masses about an axis perpendicular to the page and through mass 2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.086 kg•m2
B
0.323 kg•m2
C
0.235 kg•m2
D
0.064 kg•m2