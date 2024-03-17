17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a system called "SpringMass" consisting of a mass attached to a spring. This mass is pulled 8.9 cm from its equilibrium position and released from rest. The system oscillates with a period of 0.67 s. Write the equation that models the motion of this mass and determine its displacement after 1.9 s.
