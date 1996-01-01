10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Energy Types
Intro to Energy Types
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stream of electrons causes an emission at λ = 122 nm on He + ions due to the transition from the 4th to 2nd energy level. Determine the electric potential used to accelerate the electrons. Assume He+ ions do not gain additional electrons in the process.
51.0 V
2.64 V
5.19 V
53.6 V