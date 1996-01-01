36. Special Relativity
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
A quantum-mechanical space is 2.80 × 10-10 m long. Determine the de Broglie wavelength and momentum magnitude for an electron confined in the space for the first two possible values of n.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For n = 1: λ1 = 5.60 × 10-10 m and p1 = 1.18 × 10-24 kg•m/s
For n = 2: λ2 = 2.80 × 10-10 m and p2 = 2.37 × 10-24 kg•m/s
B
For n = 1: λ1 = 2.37 × 10-5 m and p1 = 2.80 × 10-29 kg•m/s
For n = 2: λ2 = 5.60 × 10-10 m and p2 = 1.18 × 10-24 kg•m/s
C
For n = 1: λ1 = 1.40 × 10-10 m and p1 = 4.70 × 10-24 kg•m/s
For n = 2: λ2 = 7.00 × 10-11 m and p2 = 9.47 × 10-24 kg•m/s
D
For n = 1: λ1 = 5.60 × 10-10 m and p1 = 8.45 × 1023 kg•m/s
For n = 2: λ2 = 2.80 × 10-10 m and p2 = 4.22 × 10-45 kg•m/s