Data center servers are cooled by a cooling system. The cooling system works between a cold room at 5℃ and a hot room at 50℃. A 40 cm long steel bar with a diameter of 3.3 cm connects the rooms. The cooling system extracts heat from the cold room at the same rate that it is transferred through the steel bar. Compute the required power input, in watts, for the cooling mechanism to achieve this heat extraction rate. The cooling system operates on the basis of the Carnot cycle and the thermal conductivity of steel is 45 W/m•K.