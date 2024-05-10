20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A freshwater lake has a uniform temperature layer from the surface of the water to a depth of about 30 m. Due to prolonged summer heat, the temperature of this layer rises by 0.3 °C across the entire layer while deeper parts remain at a constant temperature. Calculate the rise in water level in the summer, assuming that the coefficient of volume expansion of water is 2.1 × 10-4/C°.
