24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A flat circular object with negligible thickness has a radius of 7.5 cm. The object is made of aluminum and has been negatively charged to 5.2 nC. Assuming the charge is evenly distributed across its surface, determine the electric field's magnitude and direction at a point 0.2 mm directly above the center of the object's top surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Towards the object, 1.7 × 104 N/C
B
Towards the object, 2.1 × 105 N/C
C
Away from the object, 1.7 × 105 N/C
D
Away from the object, 2.1 × 104 N/C