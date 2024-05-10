In a skyscraper, water at the ground floor flows through a pipe with a gauge pressure of 5.0 atm and a speed of 1.1 m/s. The pipe, which has a diameter of 7.0 cm at the ground floor, narrows to 4.5 cm in diameter by the time it reaches the 25th floor, 50 m above. The faucet at the 25th floor has been left open. Determine the flow speed in the pipe at the 25th floor. Assume no branch pipes and ignore the effects of viscosity.



