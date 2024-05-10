18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the received sound wave frequency value if a sonar device sends out sound waves at 60.0 kHz and receives them back from a car that is moving directly away from the device at a speed of 30.0 m/s? [Hint: f′=(v+v0)(v−v0)f , where v = 343 m/s is the velocity of sound and v0 is the velocity of observer.]
