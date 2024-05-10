What is the received sound wave frequency value if a sonar device sends out sound waves at 60.0 kHz and receives them back from a car that is moving directly away from the device at a speed of 30.0 m/s? [Hint: ﻿ f ′ = ( v − v 0 ) ( v + v 0 ) f f^{\prime}=\frac{\left(v-v_0\right)}{\left(v+v_0\right)}f f′=(v+v0​)(v−v0​)​f﻿ , where ﻿ v v v﻿ = 343 m/s is the velocity of sound and ﻿ v 0 v_0 v0​﻿ is the velocity of observer.]