10. Conservation of Energy Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A truck weighing around 1800 kg is moving on an even surface at an approximate velocity of about 100 km/h when it collides with a coiled spring and stops after covering about 3.0 m. Calculate the value for this particular coil's constant. Assume that no thermal energy is produced in this collision.
