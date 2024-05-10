19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.35-kg rubber block with a specific gravity of 0.600 floats on a water pool. To make the block sink, what is the minimum mass of tin that must be hung from it using a string? [Hint: Specific gravity of Tin is 7.30].
A 3.35-kg rubber block with a specific gravity of 0.600 floats on a water pool. To make the block sink, what is the minimum mass of tin that must be hung from it using a string? [Hint: Specific gravity of Tin is 7.30].