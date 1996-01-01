9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
9. Work & Energy Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box is subjected to a 2D force, F = (xy2 i + 3xyj) N, which depends on the x and y positions. The x and y coordinates are measured in m. The box starts at the origin and moves straight to (0,m). The box takes a right-angled turn and moves straight to (n,m). Determine the work done by the force.
A box is subjected to a 2D force, F = (xy2 i + 3xyj) N, which depends on the x and y positions. The x and y coordinates are measured in m. The box starts at the origin and moves straight to (0,m). The box takes a right-angled turn and moves straight to (n,m). Determine the work done by the force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1/2)m2n2
B
2m2n
C
2m2n2
D
(1/3)m3n