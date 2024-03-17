A sled connected by a strong line wraps around a large wheel at the top of a snowy slope. The wheel can rotate, offering some resistance due to friction. Starting from rest, find the speed of the sled after it has slid 1.50 meters down the slope. The coefficient of friction for all contact surfaces is μ = 0.050. Hint: ﻿ a = g m ( sin ⁡ θ − μ cos ⁡ θ ) − μ M ) ( m + 1 2 M ) a=g \frac{m(\sin \theta-\mu \cos \theta)-\mu M)}{\left(m+\frac{1}{2} M\right)} a=g(m+21​M)m(sinθ−μcosθ)−μM)​﻿



