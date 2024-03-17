Two spheres, each with a mass of m, are positioned on the x-axis at x = +d and x = -d. The gravitational field at any point on the y-axis is given by the expression

g = 2 G m y ( d 2 + y 2 ) 3 2 g=\frac{2Gmy}{\left(d^2+y^2\right)^{\frac{3}{2}}} g=(d2+y2)23​2Gmy​




