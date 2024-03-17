8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two spheres, each with a mass of m, are positioned on the x-axis at x = +d and x = -d. The gravitational field at any point on the y-axis is given by the expression
g=(d2+y2)232Gmy
where G is the gravitational constant. Identify the points on the y-axis where the magnitude of g is maximized, and determine the maximum value.
